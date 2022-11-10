Following the spate of kidnapping and other security challenges along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the police say they have beefed security along the 131-kilometre road.

The spokesperson of the police in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, said in a statement on Thursday that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, had vowed to rid the area of undesirable criminal elements.

Mr Williams, accompanied by his Ogun State counterpart, Lanre Bankole, on Thursday undertook a strategic assessment patrol along the highway and deployed personnel and assets to forestall further attack.

The assessment came a day after suspected kidnappers engaged the police in a gun duel on the expressway during a foiled kidnap attempt.

Mr Williams said both commands have also restructured the security apparatus around the Lagos-Sagamu-Sapade-Onigari axis.

“The security architecture of both commands were also deliberately remodelled with cooperation from adjoining state police commands to deal decisively with criminal elements whose mindset is to use both states as criminal hideouts after being dislodged.”

He advised the residents of the states not to panic because of the enhanced presence of security personnel and equipment in the area.

The spokesperson said there would be joint intelligence-led surveillance, aggressive patrols, combing of forests alongside local hunters and vigilante members, and other permanent visibility policing measures.

He urged the public to provide the police with timely and credible information on suspected criminals around them.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, reassured motorists that the command would not leave any stone unturned to ensure their safety on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Oyeyemi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, said the police would not fold their hands and allow hoodlums to take over the highway because it was one of the busiest and most important roads in the country.

“The Police are doing everything possible to make sure that serious and adequate security arrangements are put in place on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,” he said.

The PPRO said the police had foiled a kidnap attempt by suspected kidnappers last year and recovered three AK 47 rifles.

He advised motorists to be vigilant and refrain from night travels to prevent such avoidable incidents.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

