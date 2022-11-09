The House of Representatives Committee on Population has asked the National Population Commission (NPC) to furnish it with the details of the N1.2 billion spent on summits for the 2023 census.

The committee made the demand on Wednesday when the commission came to defend its 2023 budgetary allocatiion.

The lawmakers also directed the Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra, who was represented by an NPC Federal Commissioner, Bala Banye, to provide the details of the N5.2 billion spent on the mock census.

N1.9 billion for 37 summits

A member of the committee, Chudy Momah (APGA, Anambra), while querying the figure, said N1.2 billion was spent on a one-day stakeholders summit held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja in August.

Responding to Mr Momah’s query, the NPC Director Census, Arinola Olanikpekun, said the total amount spent on summits was N1.9 billion and not N1.2 billion and that it was for the 36 states and the one at the Villa, Abuja.

She informed the committee that the commission spent N129.5 million on the inaugural summit at the Presidential Villa in August, while the balance was spent on the summits in each state of the federation.

Not satisfied with the clarification, a member of the Committee, Gboluga Ikengbogu (PDP, Ondo), moved a motion for the budget of the commission to be stepped down until details are provided.

“I move that this meeting must be postponed and adjourned for them to tidy up their papers and figures so we spend less time when they come back. I so move,” he said.

Mr Momah, however, proposed an amendment to the motion for the commission to provide details of every expense.

“In addition to the detailed expenditure pattern that we are asking for, I move that the Commission furnish this committee with a separate document that explains the expenditure pattern of that presidential summit carried out at the Villa and the ones held at the 36 states and how much was expended at each level, at state, zonal, local, at every level. And also for the mock trial of the census.

“They should also provide the expenditure pattern of the N5.2 billion spent on the mock census, detailing it state by state. So we can know the details and how much was expended at the state level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee, Lawal Idrisu (APC, Kogi), ruled that the commission must appear again at a later date.

