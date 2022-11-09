The Lagos State Government has announced the launch of an Impact Challenge with N255 million in funding as part of its strategies to enhance progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The grant competition, which is open to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), social entrepreneurs and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating within the state, will enable successful 51 winning projects addressing SDG targets to be awarded N5 million naira each.

The new initiative was announced Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Solape Hammond, at a media parley held at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Mrs Hammond explained that the “grant competition was conceived as part of the strategies to mobilise collective action to advance progress on the SDGs through social, economic, and environmental initiatives that are positive, transformative, collaborative, and scalable.”

She added that “the challenge is seeking projects that offer smarter, faster ways to make real progress on the 17 Goals and transform our society to a more resilient.”

She also revealed other projects and plans by the SDGs office to launch a franchise system for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), institutionalise SDGs in public secondary schools, the SDGs surprise mentorship round and the sustainability Christmas programme.

SDGs grant competition

Speaking further on the competition and the application process, Mrs Hammond noted that the grant seeks to fund 51 projects addressing SDG targets (three projects per SDG) across Lagos State, adding that it will enable the government to create a broader-based collaboration with the CSOs, NGOs and social entrepreneurs on SDGs.

She explained that applicants who have successfully passed eligibility screenings will be required to submit one project idea that addresses one of the 17 Global SDGs and they are expected to apply on the Lagos State Volunteer Corp website.

The official said: “The project must reflect a specific Key Performance Indicator (KPI), and an estimate of the total number of people that will be impacted by the project.

“Submitted projects will be reviewed by a project selection committee that will grant interviews to the most promising applicants.

“The Project selection committee will choose 51 winning projects that will be eligible for grant prizes of ₦5,000,000 per project and the proposed duration of the competition is 3 months. The process is automated to ensure transparency and increase the chances of selecting winning ideas.”

She also added that some of the key objectives of the programme are to encourage civic participation, increase the number of active volunteers in Lagos State and enable greater visibility of the activities of CSOs and NGOs in the state.

Franchising for MSMES

Apart from the SDGs grant challenge, Mrs Hammond revealed that the SDGs Lagos Office is planning to partner with the Franchiser and Distributor Forum for the launch of a franchise system for MSMEs operating within the state.

The collaboration according to her is to facilitate “MSMEs access to affordable financial and institutional support that are needed to create wealth and employment opportunities”.

She said: “The programme will be targeting MSMEs in products manufacturing, services, food and drinks, health and wellness and other personal care services, investors/commercial banks, cooperative societies, media as well as other MSMEs and individuals within the value chains.

“This pilot scheme is designed to offer 200 MSMEs to the franchise business system by providing digital infrastructure for all Lagos-based franchises available for investment including periodic financing forums for both franchisors and franchisees.

“As it is sometimes referred to as the best ambassador of free enterprise in the world, the scheme will provide value to entrepreneurship in the State by attracting the informal sector businesses into the formal sector”.

She noted that the process of application will be made available soon through all the government’s official channels of communication.

SDGs in schools

Speaking further on plans to institutionalise SDGs in schools, Mrs Hammond said the Office in Partnership with United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) would be launching SDGs Club in Public Secondary Schools to mobilise, motivate and inspire the young ones to explore ways of contributing to a sustainable community.

She added that the office would be launching the SDGs Secondary Book, which is “the first of its kind in Nigeria to enhance the teaching of SDGs in schools and encourage students to play their roles in building a safe, secure, and prosperous future”.

As part of the annual Lagos SDGs Week programme, she noted that the office organises a mentorship round to connect young people to some notable and inspiring personalities in society.

“This programme is very critical to the state government’s ambition of unlocking value-based thinking and connecting the youth to critical assets of leadership in entrepreneurship, public speaking, entertainment, media, politics, agriculture, photography, ICT, Education and other disciplines of human endeavours.

“While we have so far successfully organised two sessions, there will be more surprises as we continue the round,” she said.

Sustainability Christmas

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Lekan Fatodu, spoke about an upcoming programme called the Sustainability Christmas, which he said is aimed at enhancing the culture of charity, care and selfless service, particularly during the period of love and celebration.

He said: “During the period of Christmas, there is a special focus on what we give to people, how organisations accommodate people with emphasis on vulnerable people and special attention on some of these developments gaps within the society.

“So it is essential as a government to bring these elements together. We also want to effectively underscore some of these issues and let people know that it’s very important in Africa as a collectivist society of the need to support each other in different ways.”

He urged the media as the fourth estate of the realm to further collaborate with the SDGs office for the advancement of the 17 global SDGs, as he commended PREMIUM TIMES and The Cable newspapers for creating a media foundation for development.

