The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to hold him and his party responsible should they fail to deliver if elected in 2023.

He said this among many other promises he made during the presidential campaign rally in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Wednesday.

Addressing the crowd in attendance, Mr Obi said he wants to be president to solve the many challenges in the country. He asked Nigerians to hold him responsible if he reneges on the promises.

“Everything I say today, take it. Hold us responsible. We will start building a new Nigeria where there will be law, peace and order,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor said if he wins the 2023 general election, state governors will not have to visit him in Abuja to narrate their problems because he will “go to every state and start solving their problems.”

“I assure you, we will secure every inch of Benue State,” he said. “Those in IDP camps will go back to their homes. Farmers will go back to their farms. We will support them to increase their production.”

Mr Obi also promised to unite Nigeria and ensure that peace and stability are restored. And remove Nigeria from consumption to production.

Nigeria, he said, is not working because “bad people who don’t know anything are there and wasting everybody’s time.”

He also said his administration will ensure that it restructures the entire security architecture in Nigeria – and give them all the moral support.

Wednesday’s rally was the candidate’s second outing since he started his campaigns. The team kicked off rallies at Lafia, Nasarawa State weeks ago.

He is expected to take the campaign train to Niger State.

