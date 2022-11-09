An analysis of Nigeria’s 2023 proposed budget has shown that only N58 billion (0.29 per cent) is allocated to Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) programmes when measured as a percentage of the total budget.

This also indicates a 43 per cent reduction from the 2022 WEE allocation which stood at N103 billion.

The latest budget analysis was done by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), a non-governmental organisation that is focused on developmental issues of health, education, and gender, among others.

Further analysis of the WEE budget in the past five years shows an increase from N15 bn in 2019 to N25 bn in 2020, N51 bn in 2021, and N103 bn in 2022 but fell to N58bn in the proposed 2023 estimates.

The total number of WEE projects also increased from 275 in 2019 to 285 in 2020, 645 in 2021, and 938 in 2022. It however fell to 122 in the proposed 2023 budget.

About WEE

WEE is described as a transformative process by which women and girls go from having limited power, voice, and choice at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to access and compete equitably in markets and the agency to control and benefit from economic gains.

dRPC said the analysis is based on a detailed review of the capital component of the 2023 proposed budget.

It said the data were analysed using quantitative methods and approaches including comparative and trend analyses.

It said the analysis is also guided by codes used to identify and track WEE projects, which are classified into two categories of: “Women/young girls-only WEE projects with the keywords such as female, girl, widow, ladies, and wives. And women-plus-others demographic groups, especially youth, using the keywords: men and women, female and male, women and youth, women and people with disability, women and children, women and graduates, women and farmers, women and artisans, women and elderly, etc.”

Proposed budget

The 2023 proposed budget tagged: “Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition” was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on 7 October.

Mr Buhari proposed N20.51 trillion for the year with an oil benchmark fixed at $70 per barrel.

The lawmakers had fixed it at $73 per barrel in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Other parameters include; a daily oil production estimate of 1.69 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); an exchange rate of 435.57 Naira per US Dollar; a projected GDP growth rate of 3.75 per cent and 17.16 per cent inflation rate.

Prioritising WEE

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Lami Adamu, said the proposed budget proves women are not on the priority list of the government.

Ms Adamu said WEE must be prioritised for Nigerian women to harness their full potential and contribute productively to the economy.

She noted that although Mr Buhari promised to prioritise WEE programmes, the 2023 budget proves otherwise.

“We were alarmed to see that despite Mr President’s commitment to the economic advancement of our women, there is almost no money in the budget to support women.

“Not only has the money for women programmes been cut, but there are also fewer Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) carrying out WEE programmes in 2023 compared to 2022,” she said.

She noted that no country can develop without adequate investment in women.

NCWS is the foremost umbrella body of all women-focused associations, groups and NGOs in Nigeria since 1958. Its core objective is promoting the economic and social welfare of women and girls in Nigeria.

Increased budget

Ms Adamu said the 2023 budget for the federal ministry of women’s affairs was greatly slashed compared to 2022.

She explained that N19 billion was budgeted for the ministry in 2022 while only N2.1 billion was allocated in the 2023 budget.

She said without funding for the women’s machinery, it is very difficult to implement and even monitor projects targeting women.

“These figures are accurate and worrying. NCWS will like to invite you to join us in calling for adequate and proportionate funding for women in economic activities, because as we know when a woman is economically equipped the entire family and the nation will benefit,” she said.

Ms Adamu urged the National Assembly to do the needful as they review the 2023 proposed budget.

