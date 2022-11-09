The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has said workers are “groaning” over non-payment of their salaries and pensions in Abia State.

Mr Wabba disclosed this in a letter dated 1 November and addressed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

A copy of the letter is published on the NLC website.

The NLC president was reacting to a press statement reportedly issued by the state government demanding an apology for reports that the state was owing workers and pensioners arrears of salaries and pension benefits.

The Abia State Government reportedly insisted that the state was up to date in its payment of wages and pensions.

But, in the letter to the governor, Mr Wabba faulted the statement, stressing that the government was still owing workers a backlog of salary arrears and pensions.

“For the records, we wish to draw attention to the fact of the serial violations of the norms and principles of decent work which chief pillars are living wages paid as and when due by the Abia State Government,” he said.

“It is unfortunate, your excellency, that Abia State is turning out to become one of Nigeria’s most worker-unfriendly sub-national governments,” the NLC boss said.

He said the government was owing workers and pensioners in the nine establishments in the state.

Mr Wabba identified the workers and pensioners in the nine establishments as local government employees (three months’ salaries), staff members of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (23 months’ salary arrears), Hospital Management Board (13 months’ salary arrears), Secondary School Teachers (11 months of salaries), Primary School Teachers (three months’ salary) and pensioners in Abia State (30 months’ pension benefits).

Pensioners in the judiciary sector are also owed monthly pension benefits from February 2021 to date, he said.

Other people being owed salaries in the state, according to the NLC president, include workers in Abia State Polytechnic (30 months’ salary arrears), workers in Abia State College of Education (29 months’ salary) and workers in Abia State College of Health Sciences (five months).

The labour leader lamented that the Consolidated Health Salary Structure was yet to be implemented in the state since May 2021.

He claimed the National Board for Technical Education withdrew the accreditation of the Abia State Polytechnic recently due to a long list of infractions against workers in the state.

“We use this medium to call on the Abia State Government to invest the resources of the state in settling the huge arrears of unpaid salaries, allowances and other entitlements owed workers and pensioners in the state rather than pursuing shadows and silhouettes in both public and private media within and outside the state,” he stated.

Mr Wabba said if the government continues “to play the ostrich” with the lives of workers and pensioners in the state, “the NLC will be left with no option than to deploy the full weight of the power of trade unions and workers in the country.”

