At least one person was killed on Tuesday in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State following a clash between farmers and herders.

The police spokesperson in the state Abdullahi Kiyawa, said one person lost his life in the clash.

Mr Kiyawa said normalcy has been restored in the areas, and police have commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the clash.

Residents identified the deceased as, Sunusi Usman. They said he was allegedly stabbed to death by the herders. They said others sustained injuries during the fracas.

Residents said over 10 communities in the Minjibir council area have been displaced for fear of attacks as the cattle herders allegedly encroach on farmlands, destroying crops.

Residents said the clash which began on Monday affected Geza, Macinawa, Daurawa Kuka Bakwai and Kasakore communities.

Residents said the deceased person was protecting his crops before he was killed

“He went to his farm and found that his beans farm was encroached by the herders, he demanded why, in the process, they stabbed him with an arrow and he died, Idris Lawan, a relative of the deceased told Daily Trust.

Another resident of one of the affected communities, Basiru Dauda, said the herders encroached on farmlands in the area last year but this year the farmers decided to protect their crops which led to the bloody clash.

