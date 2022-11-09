Twitter announced Tuesday it will add a new “official” label to some high-profile verified accounts to indicate their authenticity.

According to the company, the official label will be grey and will also fit in both light and dark modes.

Esther Crawford, Twitter’s early-stage products executive, in a tweet on Tuesday said the “official” label will be added to “select accounts” when the new system launches.

She noted that not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase.

“Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” she said.

According to her, the new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification; it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features.

“We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types,” she said.

Mr Musk had last month said Twitter is revamping its verification process.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” he said.

Last Month, Mr Musk acquired Twitter after finalising his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Immediately after acquiring the company, he fired the company’s top executives.

Mr Musk later dissolved the company’s board and named himself the sole director of the company.

Last Tuesday, Mr Musk announced that the platform will start charging users $8 monthly for its blue verification mark.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit,” he tweeted.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” Mr Musk wrote in a tweet.

