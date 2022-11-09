The Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari says his life is being threatened because of the changes in the oil sector.

Mr Kyari disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday at the Legislative Transparency and Accountability Summit organised by the House of Representatives Anti-Corruption Committee.

He said those opposed to changes in the sector have resorted to threats in a bid to have their way.

“Without mincing words, I want to say that this industry is on a threshold of change, there is massive change going on and it is very expensive and of personal cost to many people including myself.

“There are threats to life, I can say this, I have several death threats but we are not bothered about this. We believe that no one dies unless it is his time.

“But this is the cost of change. When people move away from what they are used to something that is new that will take away value and benefit from them, they will react,” he said.

Don’t blame us for smuggling of PMS

Mr Kyari also spoke on fuel subsidy and its impact on the economy. He said as long as there is arbitrage, smuggling and round-tripping will never stop.

He added that NNPC Limited cannot be held responsible for some of the challenges associated with PMS and subsidy.

“In some places, you are subsidising up to N290 on every litre. With this regime, it is impossible for you to avoid all the wrong things that are happening. Round tripping, cross border smuggling, document forgery—anywhere you have arbitrage, you will have these issues.

“As long as arbitrage is there, you will continue to have these issues and you cannot hold NNPC Limited accountable for it because it is a value chain that involves everything and everybody,” he said.

On the inability of the NNPC limited to remit to the federation account, Mr Kyari said the country is unable to pay for subsidy, hence, the NNPC limited offsets the obligation with royalty, tax, and profit. He stressed that Nigeria cannot eat its cake and still have it.

“Revenue not delivered to the federation account – why would an institution deliver revenue to the federation account? Without mincing words, you cannot eat your cake and have it. Today, NNPC by law is required to guarantee energy security, particularly by making sure that petroleum product is available across the country.

“We have made a law—the Appropriation Act provided subsidy on petroleum, but the state does not have the money. So, when I give you an invoice and you cannot settle it, therefore, you have no way of settling it except through offset against fiscal obligations. What fiscal obligations does the NNPC have? royalty, profit oil, and taxes. You cannot deliver on these fiscal obligations and still import products and sell at a sub-market price,” said.

We are investigating oil theft— EFCC chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa, in his presentation, said the commission is investigating cases of oil theft in the country.

Mr Bawa, who was represented by the commission’s Head of Operations, Michael Wetkas, urged the NNPC limited to have full disclosure of joint ventures to ensure transparency.

“My office is currently engrossed in the investigation of allegations of crude oil theft in addition to fighting corruption which is epidemic in many developing oil and gas-rich countries. Transparency supports accountability and reduces inefficiencies,” Mr Bawa said.

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, also stressed the need for transparency in the agreements by NNPC Limited.

He urged NNPC limited to stop the practice of confidentiality clauses in JV agreements.

