The Executive Director of Technical Services at Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Barka Sajou, has said the the country needs as much as $10 billion to deliver more energy connections within the rural areas.

Mr Sajou spoke on Tuesday during the agency’s event at the Nigerian pavilion on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, who said the country must shy away from public funding to avert energy poverty.

On $10 billion fund

According to Mr Sajou, COP27 is an opportunity his agency has taken advantage of to show the work it has been doing within its off-grid space.

“Of course, there is a need to do more. The financing required is what we have been able to present. As it stands, we need about $10 billion for us to be able to deliver more connections,” Mr Sajou said, adding that: “We have been able to do about 2.25 million connections which translates to almost 10 million Nigerians that have been affected directly by the work we do.”

At COP 27, Mr Sajou said his agency has a line-up of opportunities worth about $10 billion to deliver over five million connections.

“We are looking for collaborations with finances, partners and donors to be able to develop these projects and deliver them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Renewable Energy Fund, Sanusi Ohiare, said long before the issue of the energy transition, mitigation and adaptation, Nigeria had adopted clean energy initiatives in rural communities in a bid to close the existing gap of poor power supply.

Environment minister speaks

Speaking on why Nigeria must look beyond public funding on energy solutions, the Minister of Environment, Mr Abdullahi, said the rural electrification project is key to Nigeria’s net zero emission targets and that the only way to achieve the targets is to ensure additional funding for the agency.

“We must begin to shy away from public funding. We are discussing with our partners, the IMF, to see how they can structure the next sovereign green bond to have a model where the private sector will be involved,” the minister said.

The minister explained that for sustainable energy to be achieved in rural communities, the dwellers must be carried along. Doing so, he said, would ensure that the private sector and the communities are involved in tariff determination and to also ensure that there is sustainability.

“Regrettably, we found that in some communities where REA had deployed some mini-grids, there are challenges in terms of sustenance and maintenance,” he said.

The minister said he believes that if the private sector is involved, these kinds of challenges can be cured because they are going to be involved directly in running the mini-grids, and the communities will be involved as well as the government.

“I hope that REA keys into the green bond,” he added.

On his part, Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, said COP27 will further serve as a launchpad for continent-wide collaborations for impactful development in the off-grid space.

“It is our hope that COP27 will avail us the opportunity to expand our reach and draw-in additional participation and support from critical stakeholders across the world,” the minister said.

