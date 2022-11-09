A human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has condemned the “indiscriminate” overturning of election results by Nigerian courts.

Mr Adegboruwa, a senior advocate of Nigeria, spoke when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

The lawyer stressed that if law courts continue to “choose leaders” for the people through judgements, elections will soon become irrelevant in Nigeria.

This is because more politicians would explore the judiciary to impose themselves on the people, he said.

“In my own counsel, both judges and politicians, we should allow people to choose their leaders so we have less governors declared by the courts, less of legislators, less of councillors declared by the courts.

“Otherwise, everybody will seek to use that as a means to upturn the will of the people (and) election then becomes irrelevant in a democracy and that is really unacceptable,” Mr Adegboruwa said.

The lawyer said it is improper that some politicians, despite realising that they genuinely lost in an election, would turn around and ask the court to overturn the election to their favour.

He urged politicians to learn to accept defeat after elections instead of attempting to “maneuver their ways” to leadership positions through the judiciary.

Recurring decimal

In Nigeria, many politicians became governors, senators and lawmakers, among others, in various states through court judgments, which usually overturn the outcome of the election they participated in.

Some of the Nigerian governors who came into power through court judgments include Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, had raised an alarm on Monday that the commission has so far been joined in about 600 court cases relating to conduct of recent primaries and nomination of candidates by political parties for the 2023 general elections.

More work needed

Following calls by individuals and civic groups for electoral reforms in Nigeria to promote fairness and credibility in future elections, the National Assembly, in 2022, transmitted the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which was later signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Mr Adegboruwa said the electoral law would still need to be reviewed before it can address the “indiscriminate manner” leaders are decided through the courts in the country.

“I think it is important for the National Assembly, by now, to take a second look at the Electoral Act. Yes, it is commendable, that it is an improvement upon the old one but the ambiguities created in several sections of the electoral act is enough to give us cause for concern about what we will probably witness in 2023 and beyond that period,” he said.

“Immediately after the 2023 elections, it will be important to review the electoral act and rework it.”

