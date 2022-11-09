The Presidency has given reasons for the slashing of the budget of the State House from N40.1 billion in 2022 to N21.1 billion in the proposed 2023 budget.

The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Abuja, Tijjani Umar, while defending its budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties on Tuesday, explained that it plans to focus on completing existing projects instead of embarking on new ones.

Mr Umar told the lawmakers that “the proposed budget is aimed at completing ongoing projects which could not be completed with the level of budgeted funds in the 2022 budget.”

He added that “this would enable us to undertake important budgeted commitments as well as complete some priority projects which are currently at advanced stages of procurement or completion.”

According to him, these include phased replacement of vehicles, Villa telecommunication infrastructure, routine maintenance of the Presidential Villa facilities, remodelling and upgrade of the State House mini zoo.

He added that the Presidential VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre is expected to be completed soon.

Mr Umar stated that the personnel cost is anticipated to reduce due to the expected retirement of 40 State House staff in 2023.

On the 2022 budget performance, the permanent secretary said the State House appropriation for overhead was N7.7 billion out of which the sum of N4.5 billion representing 58.3 per cent has been released between January and July, 2022.

He said from the overhead releases, N4.2 billion representing 93 per cent of the released amount has been expended leaving a balance of N311.3 million.

On capital expenditure, disclosed that out of N29.5 billion appropriated, the sum of N23.3 billion representing 79 per cent has so far been released while N16.9 billion has been expended leaving a balance of N6.1 billion.

The permanent secretary, while acknowledging the dwindling revenue challenges of the country, told the legislators that the State House anticipates that the balance of 41.7 per cent overhead and 28 per cent capital would nonetheless be released before the end of the 2022 budget year.

The Chairman of the Committee, Samaila Suleiman (PDP, Kaduna), while reacting to the presentation, said the committee will scrutinise the document and promised to continue to cooperate with the State House management.

