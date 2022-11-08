Since the commencement of the 27th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference ( COP27) on November 6, many Nigerians have been asking to know who the delegates of the Nigerian government are.

COP27 is billed to run for 14 days (6 to 18 November). The first part of the conference kick-started with a high-level segment (Climate Implementation Summit) for Heads of State and Government on Monday and was concluded Tuesday.

The two-day summit hosted Heads of State and Government from over 100 countries, but President Muhammadu Buhari was absent this year. He was represented by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, accompanied by other ministers and delegates from the ministries of environment and power respectively.

The summit amplified the high-level commitment of parties on climate change issues, encouraging parties to speed up the fight against climate emergencies and promote coordinated action to tackle existential climate change effects ravaging the global environment.

Below are the members of the Nigerian delegation at the ongoing COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

