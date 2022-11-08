The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, said those he described as political thugs attacked his convoy at the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport’s gate, and vandalised his vehicle.

Mr Ado-Doguwa said while he was ambushed at the airport, the assailants injured his supporters and stole his car in the Gandun Albasa area, adjacent to Bashir Tofa’s residence in a separate attack within the Kano’s metropolis.

Crisis erupted within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano last week Monday after Mr Doguwa allegedly attacked the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Murtala Garo, with a teacup during a meeting.

However, Mr Doguwa has denied he attacked the deputy governorship candidate. He said he only protested against the leadership of the party for sidelining members of the National Assembly from the state in the party’s affair.

Mr Doguwa said he was surprised at the attack because he had made peace with Mr Garo after the intervention of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“My banners were damaged in the metropolis, my convoy was attacked at the (Kano) airport gate, my vehicle was vandalised and I know those behind it,” Mr Doguwa told the state-owned radio Kano while appealing for calm.

He said some of his supporters were attacked and injured with machetes. He said three of them are receiving treatment at hospitals while three others have been discharged.

“A vehicle conveying members of my constituents was attacked close to the residence of Bashir Tofa, in the attack, many were macheted by the thugs, three of them are receiving treatment and three have been discharged and the vehicle was stolen, we all know those behind it,” Mr Doguwa said.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the command is yet to be briefed about the incident when reached for comments.

Peace brokered

However, the lawmaker said he has forgiven those behind the incidents and apologised to Mr Ganduje and the party members and leaders who might have been offended by the fight between him and Mr Garo.

Governor Ganduje has intervened and brokered peace, Mr Ado-Doguwa said.

“Mr Tinubu also called me and notified me about the implications of the crisis in Kano APC which they will not allow to continue, he is worried about the statement saying that I am leaving the party, and he said I must stay put at the party for better for worst,” Mr Doguwa said.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, said the warring parties have reconciled their differences and forgiven each other.

He said the party is now united in the state.

“I am appealing to followers especially those using the radio and social media should now concentrate on a campaign for the success of the party, we have reconciled our differences, and we prayed that we should not witness such an incident again,” Mr Abbas said.

