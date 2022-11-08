Grammy award-winning Artist Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, released the tracklist for his new album, More Love, Less Ego, on Tuesday morning.

Following the success of his ‘Made in Lagos Album’ in 2020, the new album, his fifth studio album, is set to be released on 11th November.

The 32-year-old cancelled the former release date of 4th November to mourn with Davido over the loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Features

Wizkid featured local and foreign musicians on the album, including Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shensee, Naira Marley, Skepta and Don Toliver.

On the 13 songs track list, Wizkid sings solo on nine of the tracks titled ‘Money and love’, ‘Balance’, ‘Bad to me, ‘Everyday’, ‘Deep’, ‘Flower Pads’, ‘Pressure’, ‘Plenty Loving’ and ‘Frames (Who’s going to know).

He featured Mavins superstar Arya Starr on the fourth track, ‘2 Sugar’.

Also, he featured Jamaican artists Skillibeng and Shensea on the sixth track on ‘Slip N Slide.

Wizkid also featured British-Nigerian rapper Skepta and Marlian record boss Naira Marley on the WOW track.

Lastly, he featured 28-year-old American rapper Don Toliver on the Special track.

Wizkid’s discography consists of four studio albums, one EP, fifty-three singles (including thirty-nine as a featured artist), forty-four promotional singles, sixteen guest appearances, six cameo appearances and thirty-three music videos.

He started his music career at 11, releasing a seven-track collaborative album with Glorious Five entitled ‘Lil Prinz’.

