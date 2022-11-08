The Director General of the Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Alli Ahmad, has described the opinion poll conducted by “ANAP Foundation”, which showed that the incumbent governor is the favourite to win next year’s governorship election in the state as baseless, laughable and far from reality.

The poll showed that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was ahead, with 30 per cent of the respondents saying they would vote for him.

The poll revealed that Mr Abdulrazaq is at least 19 points ahead of his closest rival, Shuaibu Yaman of the PDP.

In a statement, Mr Ahmad said his party would not waste its time over the results of the polls, saying it lacks merit.

“The campaign council couldn’t waste its precious time brooding over the warped opinion poll conducted by an organization that is popularly known for its usual bogus claims and inaccurate projections judging by previous opinion polls by ANAP,” he said.

The PDP said the governor is colluding with other people to sell the administration that has “lost every atom of goodwill he ever had in the public sphere.”

“It is ludicrous to know that Mal. Abdulrazaq, having seen that his fleeting popularity continues to evaporate at an alarming rate, has resorted to sponsoring dubious opinion polls, to keep up appearances of remaining afloat. This feeble and belated effort is just too little, too late.

“It is unfortunate that our society is now rife with predators who take every opportunity to milk their unsuspecting victims dry. We in the PDP put it to Abdulrazaq that, Kwarans’ resolve to change him like a soiled diaper, would not be deterred by this fictitious report from a body, well known for its annual inaccurate projections.

“It is not surprising because this is the season of “political endorsement”, deceit, sycophancy and self-aggrandizement,” Mr Ahmad said.

“Like in Yoruba traditional folklore, we are told of the mighty elephant who was tricked to come and take over a Kingdom and throne. The elephant however was scammed in the end, and he plunged into a hunter’s pitfall camouflaged as a throne. We in the PDP will want to warn this governor not to allow himself be submerged by a pitfall unto the putrid deceit.”

Mr Ahmad said the PDP remains the most popular political party.

“We are firmly on course to take over power from the inept, rudderless, incompetent and mediocre APC administration in Kwara State. We will not be distracted by the shenanigans of any fly-by-night pollsters,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

