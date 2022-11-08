Security agencies in Katsina State have formed a committee to disband all illegal checkpoints operating in the state.

The team will also ensure security agents at legal checkpoints and patrol stop extorting motorists and to also disband the use of “camp boys” especially by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Immigration Service in the state.

The Katsina Command Customs Controller, Dalhat Wada – Chedi told journalists in the state on Monday evening that the monitoring team comprises representations from all security agencies in the state.

“The security heads in the state have met and formed an adhoc committee to go around the state to fish out all the bad eggs within the security agencies. Every agency is represented because they know their officers and know whether there is a legal checkpoint or not. All illegal checkpoints would be disbanded, we’re also fighting the use of camp boys because they’re not our men or officers. The adhoc committee would also ensure that motorists and other road users are not extorted by security men.

“And I personally told these businessmen that any Customs officer who stops you and insists that you give him something when you’ve already paid for the Customs duties, please come to me directly and I’ll show you how serious we’re to get rid of corrupt officials among us,” he said.

Only the Jibia border remains open

Mr Wada – Chedi said, for now, only the Jibia border is open for import and export while Dankama border remains closed.

He said from when the Jibia border was reopened last year, the service had recorded over N500 million Naira as Customs duty while over N5 billion Naira worth of exported items passed through the border.

The Katsina Customs controller said the service, dealing directly with stakeholders and associations, has reached an agreement that unions would be issued receipts to those “that bought and load their goods from their markets to enable them present at any patrol checkpoints, they come across.”

He said the Nigeria Customs Service in the state has agreements to provide receipts for members of unions including those of Tiger nuts, Palm dates, Beans, Groundnuts, Sesame and Beans traders’ unions.

Mr Wada – Chedi said the service got over N75 million in revenue in September while it got over N121 million in October this year.

He said the service, in its anti-smuggling fight, ceased vehicles and general goods worth N77,803,825 in October.

