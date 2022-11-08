The Niger Delta Caucus in the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, over her comment that Jigawa State is the worst affected state by the recent flooding disaster.

The lawmakers made the call on Monday during a press briefing at the National Assembly. They urged Ms Farouq to resign as she is not fit to continue to hold the office.

The grouse of lawmakers is on the comment made by the minister that Bayelsa State is outside the top 10 most impacted states by the flood.

Mrs Farouq reportedly made this comment last week at the ministerial media briefing organised by the presidential communications at the presidential villa.

Fred Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa) who spoke on pp0behalf0 the caucus, said the lawmakers are dismayed that the minister has turned disaster into dirty politics.

Flanked by several members from the Niger Delta State, Mr Agbedi said Bayelsa State is currently not linked by any road on the western flank.

The core Niger Delta states are Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Edo and Akwa Ibom.

READ ALSO:

“It is therefore saddening to see a disaster being turned to the usual dirty politics by some public office holders taking advantage of every situation to subjugate some regions of the country by telling a blatant falsehood.

“As we speak, Bayelsa State is the only state that you cannot link by road to the western flank of Nigeria through Delta State and to the eastern flank of Nigeria through Rivers State, almost the entire state has been underwater,” Mr Agbedi said.

The lawmaker, therefore, called for her resignation or the president should take action to relieve her of her job.

“We call on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to honourably resign her appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria failing which Mr. President should relieve her of her appointment immediately,” he said.

Mr Agbedi refused to disclose actions to be taken if the president refuses to heed their call, stating that the next action will be taken in consultation with leaders in the region.

“If Mr President fails to act, we will take the next step, but we will not disclose our next step. We will take the next step in consultation with leaders in the Niger Delta. Thereafter, we will make it public,” he said.

Bob Solomon (PDP, Rivers), while speaking, said the lawmakers are not just reacting based on the comments made by the minister, rather, they are reacting based on past actions of the minister.

“This call for the sack of the minister is premised on her history and behaviour since she became a minister,” he said.

Over two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states have so far been affected by the floods. Some of the states most affected include Benue, Kogi, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that as of October, over 108 people died in Jigawa State due to the flood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

