The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $1.4 billion to help smallholder farmers boycott the existential impacts of climate change in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

This was disclosed by the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Suzman, at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt on Monday.

The foundation noted that the commitment is part of its efforts at global climate talks in Egypt to scale up supply of “adaptation finance.”

“Today, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation echoed African leaders’ calls for countries to rapidly scale up finance for climate adaptation and pledged to invest $1.4 billion to help smallholder farmers address the immediate and long-term impacts of climate change,” the Foundation said in a statement.

Poor funding

Last week, the United Nations hinted that the world is currently not doing enough to assist poorer nations withstand the effects of global warming.

By 2030, it has been projected that the annual financing needs of poorer nations will be $340 billion.

More than 2 billion people depend on smallholder farms for food and income, yet less than 2 per cent of global climate finance is devoted to helping these farms adapt to climate change, the foundation said.

It said food and economic crises will last longer and become more severe as climate threats escalate and further threaten food security by limiting smallholder farmers’ yields and resilience.

“The effects of climate change have already been devastating, and every moment the world delays action, more people suffer, and the solutions become more complex and costly,” Mr Suzman was quoted to have said.

He said: “Our commitment will help smallholder farmers adapt today and build resilience for the future. It is essential for this climate summit to produce bold commitments that address immediate and long-term needs. Leaders must listen to the voices of African farmers and governments to understand their priorities and respond with urgency.”

Duration, key focus

The foundation emphasised that its commitment will fund immediate action and long-term initiatives over the next four years to help smallholder farmers in the aforementioned regions build resilience and food security.

According to the statement, the funding will focus on spurring African-led innovation to build a pipeline of climate-smart agriculture projects, new applications of digital technologies, climate-smart innovations for smallholder livestock farming, and support for women smallholder farmers to capitalize on their untapped potential.

“Women in rural Africa are the backbone of their food systems, but they have never had equal access to the resources they need to reach their full potential or build resilience to looming climate threats,” Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair, Melinda French-Gates, said.

She added: “As the climate crisis accelerates, women’s vital role in their economies is too important to overlook.”

With the right financing and marketing support, Ms French-Gates noted that women smallholder farmers could earn more in a day than they currently earn in a month.

This, she said, will ultimately transform these regional food systems and unlock a healthier, more sustainable, and more prosperous future for families and communities across the continent.

“The climate crisis is causing enormous harm every day as it jeopardizes entire regions of people and economies. More funding is necessary to ensure agricultural and technological innovations are widely available to vulnerable communities, helping them to adapt to climate change, save lives and increase economic growth,” she added.

