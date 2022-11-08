The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate distribution of uniforms, kits, accoutrements and anti-riot equipment to police personnel ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The presidential and National Assembly elections hold on 25 February while the governorship and the House of Assembly polls will be conducted on 11 March.

Mr Adejobi said the anti-riot equipment include bullet-proof vests with armoured plates, ballistic helmets, long and short-range tear gas for civil disorder management and stun guns.

He said the idea was to ensure that the officers were well-suited to discharge policing services professionally before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

He added that the items were recently procured to cater for the welfare of police personnel as preparations for the elections continued.

According to him, the idea is to optimise professionalism and friendly engagements in crowd control and subduing any civil unrest.

Mr Adejobi said it was also to maximally adopt modern techniques of curtailing crimes and criminality by the police.

The police spokesperson pledged the commitment of its authorities to upgrade the operational capability of personnel at all levels, so as to completely stamp out crimes and criminality.

He assured that the Nigeria Police would provide top-notch security for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP enjoined officers and men of the Force to exhibit discipline and decency, as well as respect people’s fundamental rights while discharging their duties.

(NAN)

