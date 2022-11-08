A statewide poll has shown that the incumbent governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Party (APC), has a higher chance of winning the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The poll, commissioned by ANAP Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls in October, sampled registered voters in the state.

It revealed a three-horse race between Mr Sanwo-Olu, Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

The poll revealed a significant lead by Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with Mr Adediran and Mr Rhodes-Vivour trailing at a distance.

“The results showed a significant lead for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with 30% of voters proposing to vote for him if the governorship election were to be conducted today; 8% proposing to vote for Azeez Olajide Adediran (PDP) who fell in second place and Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour (LP) was a distant third with 4% of voters proposing to vote for him,” the statement said.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 22%-point lead at this early stage is very significant, as the opposition voters are fragmented and shared between 2 main challengers in the ratio 30:8:4.

“Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 30% and 26% respectively. The gender split of undecided voters shows that 35% of women are undecided versus 27% of male voters.”

The result, however, shows that about 30 per cent of the respondents were undecided while 26 per cent refused to disclose who they would vote for.

The respondents cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The data gathered showed that the respondents were aware of the various candidates vying for the position.

The data shows that 93 per cent of the respondents were aware of Mr Sanwo-Olu, 67% recognised Mr Adediran of the PDP and 23% were aware of Gbadebo Mr Rhodes-Vivour of LP.

“All other candidates scored below 20% in terms of name recognition,” the poll shows.

“While this Governorship Poll result shows some significant trends, it is key to note that the race is not completely over as undecided/swing voters would ultimately have their say on which candidate emerges as Governor of Lagos State in the 2023 governorship elections,” Mr Peterside said in the statement.

“In summary, our October 2022 Polls indicate that the race is not completely over, as the undecided voters and those who refused to reveal their preferred candidate are large enough to turn the tables.

“However, ANAP Foundation has concluded that the trends are clear enough to establish the front-runners and so our subsequent polls will concentrate on the three leading candidates only.”

