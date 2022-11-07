The UK government on Monday updated its travel advisory on Nigeria after about two weeks of advising against travels to most parts of the country including Abuja.

“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain,” it said in its latest advisory.

While the amber alert on the FCT is now green, its advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place.

“There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but essential travel. These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States,” it said in the advisory.

“We also advise against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State,” it added.

It noted that its travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad.

The British High Commission in Abuja will on Tuesday, 8 November 2022, resume normal operations and offer its usual services. It offered only essential services since the alert.

Security Alert

Two weeks ago, the UK and US issued separate security alerts warning of an increased risk of terror attacks in the FCT. Following the alert, the State Security Service (SSS) advised Nigerians to remain calm but cautious.

The US Department of State in a further escalation of the threat approved the departure of its citizens willing to leave Nigeria due to the alert. The US embassy also suspended consular services in Abuja. However, the Nigerian government through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, condemned the US and UK advisories. The government insisted that Nigeria, including the capital Abuja, is safe. Mr Mohammed said all countries including the US have their own challenges. Despite the assurances by the Nigerian government, other foreign missions have continued to inform their citizens of a possible attack on Abuja

Following the advisory by the US and UK governments, there was increased security presence in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. Security operatives carried out random checks of homes and cars in some parts of the city including the popular TradeMoore estate in Lugbe.

A popular mall, Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, also shut down temporarily citing security reasons. Julius Berger also advised its expatriates to avoid public gatherings during this period.

