The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has said the outing of the party’s vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, during a town hall meeting on Sunday, has shown the party is on course to reclaim Nigeria.

Mr Momodu claimed the outing was presidential because Mr Okowa outshone other speakers.

Mr Okowa represented the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the town hall meeting to dialogue with citizens.

The event was organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development and Arise Television. It is the first in the series of meetings and Sunday’s event focused on security and the economy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, didn’t participate neither did he send his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to represent him.

Mr Momodu said Mr Okowa demonstrated excellent knowledge of the Atiku/Okowa programmes and reeled them out while proffering strategic answers to questions thrown at him by the panellists.

“We are lucky to have Governor Okowa as our VP candidate and Nigerians can now see why H.E Atiku Abubakar picked him as his running mate. It was not a fluke.

“He not only sold our recovery plan, but he also gave practical solutions to issues. You can see how he comported himself to the admiration of Nigerians when some supporters of other parties became virulent. We also saw how he reminded the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, former Governor Peter Obi that up until May, he was a member and presidential aspirant of the PDP.

“Ours is a campaign to recover Nigeria and at every opportunity, we do not forget to sell this to Nigerians. This was what Dr Okowa did yesterday. We look forward to other engaging sessions like this and we at PDP are ready. We don’t shy away from debates unlike others,” Mr Momodu said.

