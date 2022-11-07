The Council of Europe has selected 48 young people from across the globe for the 2022 World Forum for Democracy, commencing which will be held from 7 to 9 November in Strasbourg, France.

Initiated in 2012, the World Forum for Democracy (WFD) is an annual gathering of political decision-makers and activists to debate solutions to key challenges for democracies worldwide.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the platform identifies and analyses experimental initiatives from around the world to highlight democratic innovations at the grassroots and their transfer on a systemic level to strengthen the foundations of democratic societies.

This year’s category of the Youth Delegation of the Council of Europe comprises human rights activists, students, campaigners, journalists and representatives of civil society organisations in Africa, Asia and Europe.

The Coordinator of the Youth Delegation trainers’ team, Camelia Nistor, said the roles and contributions of the Youth Delegation are perceived to have top importance as it has a strong reputation for bringing valuable contributions into discussions and a truly global perspective on Forum themes.

“What fascinates me the most is to witness the empowering, energizing and catalyst effect it has and the synergy that is created among 48 participants and nationalities from all continents and walks of life”, she said.

Aminata Badjie, a third year Journalism student at The University of The Gambia, said participating in the forum is an opportunity for her

“This is an amazing opportunity to learn about democracy, its dynamics and evolution and the different democracies in different parts of the world,” she said.

For the 2022 WFD application cycle, over 1600 youths started the application process, out of which 48 were selected to represent their countries.

Some of the African countries represented are Nigeria, Botswana, The Gambia, Morocco, Algeria, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali. Brazil, Germany, the US, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Poland and the Netherlands are other countries.

Structure of the 2022 WFD

The 2022 World Forum for Democracy will host plenary sessions with top political leaders like Dita Charanzova, Vice President of the European Parliament, Ankourao Kalla, Vice President of the National Assembly (Niger), Tsakhia Elbegdorj, former president of Mongolia and Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia.

There will also be labs and forums that will feature initiatives that address democratic problems from different perspectives and countries such as Follow the Money, Nigeria, Justice Code Foundation Trust, Zimbabwe, and Justice Code Foundation Trust.

The event will take place from 7th-9th November 2022 in Strasbourg, France.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

