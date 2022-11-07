The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Hamza Al-Mustapha’s name as presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Al-Mustapha was the Chief Security Officer to Nigeria’s late dictator, Sani Abacha, who died in office in June 1998.

The judge, Zainab Abubakar, gave the order removing Mr Al-Mustapha’s name as a presidential candidate, in a judgement on Friday.

In the verdict whose copy PREMIUM TIMES saw on Monday, the judge invalidated all the lists of nominees, including Mr Al-Mustapha’s name, submitted to INEC by a factional leader of the party, Kenneth Udeze.

The court held that Mr Udeze, whose faction of AA presented Mr Al-Mustapha to INEC as the party’s presidential candidate, was not the authentic leader of the party, so his lists of nominees for other offices was also not valid.

The judge upheld the plaintiff, Adekunle Omoaje, who instituted the suit, as the authentic national chairman party, and his lists of nominees as the party’s lists of valid candidates for various offices for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Mr Al-Mustapha had emerged the party’s presidential candidate at a party convention held in June in Abuja.

He defeated Samson Odupitan to emerge the party’s presidential candidate in the primary election.

His name and the rest of the party’s nominees vying for various offices in the upcoming 2023 general elections were subsequently submitted to INEC by Mr Udeze,

But Mr Omoaje filed his suit on 30 September, urging the court to compel INEC to recognise his list of candidates over the one submitted by his rival, Mr Udeze, for the next year’s general elections.

Upholding the plaintiff’s case, the judge ordered INEC to disregard Mr Udeze’s list of candidates, including Mr Al-Mustapha’s name as the party’s presidential flagbearer, submitted for the 2023 general elections.

The judge ordered INEC to, instead, “to upload and display the names of the applicant (Mr Omoaje)’s candidates for the 2023 general elections which had been forwarded to the respondent (INEC) as its candidate(s) for the said general election.”

Background

The leadership tussle between Messrs Udeze and Omoaje has lingered for about three years.

The tussle was cited in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES as one of the reasons for the delay in the party’s submission of election expenses report for the 2019 elections.

The internal wrangling with the party had triggered a suit at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, which gave rise to an earlier order affirming Mr Udeze as the authentic leader of the party.

Eleojo Enenche, the judge at the FCT High Court, declared Mr Udeze as AA’s authentic national chairman of AA, in a ruling delivered on 28 March.

Based on the court decision, INEC, on 13 April, announced Mr Udeze’s faction as the authentic leadership of the party.

Mr Udeze-led faction then went on to conduct the party’s primaries in June where Mr Al-Mustapha clinched its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Dissatisfied with FCT High Court’s decision, Mr Omoaje’s faction approached the Court of Appeal to challenge it.

While the appeal was still pending, Mr Omoaje filed a fresh suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja – where he sought to compel INEC to recognise his list of standard bearers for the 2023 polls.

The Federal High Court ruled in his favour on Friday.

Grouse with FCT High Court judgement

But in their appeal still pending at the Court of Appeal, the Mr Omoaje-led faction argued that the FCT High Court erred when it heard and determined Mr Udeze’s suit when all the necessary parties were not joined in the case.

The appellants contended that the court was wrong to have ordered their removal from office as national officers of the AA party, when they were not made parties to the suit.

In another grounds of appeal, the factional leadership of AA said Mr Udeze-led faction obtained “the (FCT High Court) judgment…by fraud, deceit and suppression of fact.”

The appellants urged the Court of Appeal make “an order setting aside the judgment of the court below…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

