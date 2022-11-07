The management of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has confirmed the death of a student of its International Secondary School who was involved in a motor accident.

The student, identified as AbdulRahman Dauda, was allegedly chased to his death by an unnamed class teacher recently in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

In a video that went viral Saturday, a woman who identified herself as AbdulRahman’s mother, staged a lone protest around the school to demand justice for her son.

She called out the university which was formerly Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) not to “cover it up”.

She also claimed that the student had spent five years in the school before his death.

“AbdulRahman is a human being, he has spent five years in this school. LASPOTECH don’t cover it up, I need justice for AbdulRahman,” the woman cried out in the video.

According to reports, the teacher wanted to flog the SS2 student when he ran away and allegedly chased him until he was hit by a car.

The student was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was reportedly confirmed dead.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Lanre Kunye confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday that “the school actually lost a student through a motor accident and the matter is already in court”.

However, Mr Kuye refused to explain how the incident happened or whether a teacher was truly involved.

“l will not be able to comment further on it. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace,” he said.

School commences investigation

In an official statement Sunday, the LASUSTECH International Staff School said the school and Nigerian Police have commenced investigations and that the matter is now in court.

The school further disclosed that three of its unidentified staff who were allegedly accused of complicity in the matter have been remanded at the Nigerian Correctional facility in Lagos.

The statement reads in part: “The International Staff School of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology wishes to commiserate with the family of Abdurahman Dauda, one of our pupils who was involved in an unfortunate incident that led to his untimely death.

“We want to state that the school and Nigerian Police commenced investigations immediately after the matter was reported. Subsequently, the case was taken to the court of competent jurisdiction, and appearances started on Monday, 31 October 2022.

“The three affected members of staff who were allegedly accused of complicity in the unfortunate situation are currently remanded at the Nigerian Correctional facilities in Lagos.

“As the case is already before a competent court, we seek the public’s prayers and understanding with the school management and parents of the deceased at this moment of grief and sober reflection.”

It added that the statement is necessary to state the current situation to the public for record purposes.

