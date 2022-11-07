Gunmen attacked a lawyer, Sanni Boladale, and an occupant in his car in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday night, abducting the latter in the process.

Mr Boladale reportedly escaped abduction.

The incident happened at around 7.30 p.m. in front of the lawyer’s house at Soyoye in Abeokuta-North Local Government area of the state.

A resident of the area, who refused to give her name due to the complexity of the matter, said the whereabouts of the abducted victim – a woman – was still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the kidnappers were also yet to reach the family of the victim.

It was also gathered that Soyoye community, which links Ayetoro to Isaga and Ibara-Orile, has become notorious as kidnappers have turned the area to their operational base.

Within the last one year a number of persons including the son of a medical doctor, a retired lecturer, a police woman, a nurse and many other travellers had been kidnapped around the axis. They were released after ransoms were paid.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He added that the command has commenced a rescue mission of victim.

“We have launched a manhunt for her and I am sure that we will secure her release very soon.”

