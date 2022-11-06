A Tanzanian plane has crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while trying to land at the nearby Bukoba airport, BBC is reporting.

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) says about 15 passengers have been rescued in the crash. The degree of the crash remains unknown.

Rescue workers and local fishermen are on the scene searching for survivors.

The aircraft, Precision Air, was flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba via Mwanza when it reportedly encountered a storm and heavy rains before it crashed into the lake which has its shore near the airport.

According to the BBC, photos show the plane almost completely submerged with only the brown and green tail fin above the water, surrounded by rescue workers and fishing boats.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm during the rescue operation.

“I have received with regret the information of the plane crash of Precision Corporation in Lake Victoria, Kagera region. I send my condolences to all those affected by this accident. Let’s continue to be calm while the rescue operation continues while we ask Allah to help us,” she tweeted in Swahili.

More details later.

