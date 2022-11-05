The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has said members who are unhappy with Iyorchia Ayu’s position as national chairman are free to leave the party.

Mr Adebutu spoke while addressing non-indigenes living in Ogun at a gathering in Abeokuta on Saturday.

“You should note that by Supreme Court judgements severally pronounced, those that don’t like your party has few choices, they can either abide, go or form their own party or get out. We have chosen to abide and obey Ayu’s dictates,” he said.

“We agree that he is our chairman. We agree that Honourable Sikirulahi Ogundele is our leader in Ogun State and he is representing Iyorchia Ayu.

“We agree to submit ourselves to the National Working Committee of the party. Those that don’t abide should go and form their own party.”

Mr Adebutu’s comments came amidst a push by some key members of the party for Mr Ayu to resign his position.

Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, and Samuel Ortom of Rivers, Oyo, and Benue states respectively have continued to mount a campaign for the removal of Mr Ayu.

The governors say the party’s national chairmanship position ought to revert to the south, with Atiku Abubakar, a northerner, having emerged their presidential candidate.

Their position has thrown a spanner in the works of Atiku’s efforts to unite the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party’s presidential candidate had, however, backed Mr Ayu to remain in office.

Some of the ethnic groups who were present at Saturday’s gathering in the Ogun capital included Igbos, Hausas, Igedes, Ijaws, and Idomas among others.

Mr Adebutu said that Nigerians remain one big family regardless of ethnic group or religion.

”We are one Nigeria because we are one family speaking different languages; but we are happy together. May we continue to live together as one family and be happy.

“We are happy that we have somebody joining us together, His Excellency, Waziri Atiku Abubakar. It is not in dispute that he is our leader and we shall all work hard to make him the president of Nigeria. He is the unifier. We have a duty to do him proud and do ourselves proud. We must continue to promote his ideologies.”

Mr Adebutu urged the party members to stay united ahead of the general elections and not allow “terrible human beings” to cause disaffection within their ranks.

“Let us stay united, don’t be distracted. They have a purpose to distract us. They have worked for their pay, they have worked for their purpose, they have done their job.

“Let us be focused, in the next few weeks we will be free; and when we are free, we will continue our journey.”

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing in campaign promises, and that they “thereby, have no reason to request for votes from Nigerians.

“The economy is failing everyday, we are hungrier by the day, they are weaponising poverty.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

