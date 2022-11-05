Members of Nigeria’s Civil Society Organisations, family and friends on Saturday, gathered to bid farewell to the late human rights activist, Ariyo Dare-Atoye.

Mr Atoye died on 27 October, in an Abuja hospital. He was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He was married to Abiola and the union produced three children.

He was a major voice in the civil society space for electoral reforms which culminated in President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022.

Tributes

A night of tributes was held at the Yar’adua Center where friends, family members and colleagues later gathered to mourn the late activist.

Earlier, a service of songs was held in his honour at the Everlasting Arms Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja on Friday.

At the service, the Zonal Pastor, Evaristus Azodo, admonished all to remain faithful to God knowing that no one will live forever.

Ariyo

Mr Atoye was generally described as a saintly activist who sought accountability from the Nigerian government.

At the tribute night, there was the lighting of candles and prayers for the family of the deceased.

Mrs Dare-Atoye described her husband as an angel in human form who lived a life of love and humility.

“You had a great relationship with your Lord, that He made you an apple in His eyes. He took you so that you may not see corruption and evil. The more I like to write, the more the pain of your death I feel,” she said

“I bless God that we met and I was able to stand by you till you left this world smiling and winking at me.”

The former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, said Nigerians are proud of his push for electoral reforms particularly the introduction of BVAS and electronic transfer of result from polling units.

Also, a former governor of Ekiti, Olusegun Oni, added that the late Ariyo took on the electoral system and worked hard for reforms.

A human right activist, Deji Adeyanju, said even at the point of death, Mr Ariyo was a considerate person.

“But for those who did not know him very well, activism was only just a part of Ariyo’s life. Before being an activist, Ariyo was and remained, until his death, a philanthropist,” Mr Adeyanju said.

The former NERC Chairman, Sam Amadi, said the deceased matched the right ideas with the right actions.

“He was a mature and coherent thinker. He was an effective actor. I found him a trusted advisor. The craft of human rights advocacy is usually populated by many charlatans who hide their baseness with the fig leaves of social activism,” he said.

