Chaos erupted Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja as some passengers protested the cancellation of Air Peace flights to Warri for three days.

Angry passengers blocked the boarding gate of the domestic wing, preventing passengers scheduled to travel to Lagos from boarding an 8:30 am flight.

The incident caused delay for over 25 minutes for the Lagos passengers, causing a long queue.

Affected passengers lamented that their flights to Warri had been delayed for three days consecutively without any communication from the airline.

Officials of the airline tried to calm the situation at the time of filing this report.

More Details Later…

