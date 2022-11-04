A group of Yoruba Nation agitators on Thursday attacked a team of soldiers around Oju-Ore axis of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the agitators, while holding a rally, descended on a vehicle conveying some personnel of the Nigerian Army.

A resident in the area, Mayowa Aina, said the army had mobilised to arrest the situation.

“Some Yoruba nation agitators holding a rally around Oju Ore attacked some military men in their vehicle. In the process, they disarmed a soldier and carted away his rifle.”

A Twitter user identified as Uncle Deji, said: “SouthWest Govs should be deeply concerned about the incident of yesterday at Oju Ore roundabout, along Sango-Ota-Idiroko road. Yoruba Nation Agitators on rally mobbed a soldier. SW region should remain peaceful.”

Residents of the area said the heavy presence of military men later caused panic among the people, with many abandoning their houses.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES .

Mr Oyeyemi added that the command is currently investigating the matter.

The police spokesperson said there was no casualty recorded in the attack, adding that the police had restored calm to the area.

“We are on the matter. We heard it that they (Yoruba Nation agitators) attacked some soldiers at Ota area,” the police spokesperson said.

“So we are working in collaboration with the Nigerian Army to get to the root of that matter. We have not made any arrest, but we are on it. There is no casualty.”

