The Senate Committee on Appropriations has fixed Wednesday, 30 November to present reports on the N20.5 trillion 2023 budget to the plenary.

Chairman of the panel, Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North) disclosed this to journalists on Friday when he urged the heads of the various committees to adhere strictly to time table drawn for consideration of the budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari in October presented the 2023 budget of N20.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly. He called it the “Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition.”

Total expenditure for the 2023 budget was put at N20.5 trillion. This includes N8.27 trillion for (non-debt) recurrent costs, N5.35 trillion for capital expenditure and N1.1 trillion for overhead costs. While N744.11 billion was earmarked for statutory transfers.

Details of the bill were thereafter deliberated upon by the lawmakers at the second reading stage after which it was distributed among committees to engage with MDAs for budget defence.

Addressing journalists, Mr Jibrin explained that engagements with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), by Appropriations sub-committees, are expected to take place from 13 October to 3 November. He also said the submission and defence of budget reports by the sub-committees have been fixed for 4 – 11 November 2022.

This will be followed by the collation/harmonization of reports by the appropriations committee under his leadership, which will hold from 11 November to 25 November.

“Laying and presentation of the report by the Appropriations Committee to the Senate in plenary is fixed for Wednesday 30 November 2022,” he said.

While he directed the clerk of the committee to write again to the sub-committees that have not presented their report, the lawmaker echoed the need to adhere strictly to the timetable to ensure that the budget will be passed in December.

“We must adhere strictly to the timetable,” he said. “Those who have not appeared today, we give them another chance to appear on Monday. If you don’t appear…the appropriation committee will then take charge of what they are supposed to do, not really taking into consideration what they are supposed to bring ab initio.”

