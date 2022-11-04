The police in Katsina State said efforts are being made to rescue the children and others abducted from a farm in Mairuwa community of Faskari local government area of the state.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that 39 children were abducted. They also said other adults were among those taken but the police said only 21 children were abducted.

The police spokesperson, Gambo Isa, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening that the teenager abducted by the terrorists are 21 based on the available records

Though he didn’t provide details of the rescue mission, Mr Isa said the police and other security agencies in the state are making efforts to rescue the abductees.

UNICEF reacts

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has tasked authorities in Nigeria to immediately rescue the abducted children.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, in a statement, Friday, described the action of the gunmen as reprehensible.

A part of the statement read thus: “Confirmed reports indicate the 21 children – 17 girls and 4 boys – aged between 15 and 18, were abducted last Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. by “bandits.”

“Abduction of children whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible. Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.”

“We call on the authorities to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay.”

“UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted.”

“This tragic incident is yet an indication of the danger children face by acts perpetrated by people who should protect them.”

Communities in the North-west states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi as well as Niger in North-central have been witnessing a series of terrorist attacks for years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

