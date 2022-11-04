The acting leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has urged supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to actively participate in making him the next President of Nigeria.

Mr Adebanjo spoke during the launch of the 157-page book, titled “The Challenges of Good Governance and Leadership in Nigeria: The Peter Obi effect Factor”, organised by the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF).

“It is no longer a tea party. Those who are there do not want to leave but we will kick them out. I want your action, don’t let the opponents intimidate you,” Mr Adebanjo said.

“Make sure you get people into the ‘Obidient’ movement every day. Make sure you vote as an eligible voter and make their money useless that day.

“I have found in Peter Obi a person that would cool me down for a better tomorrow. Your future is in your hands and your positive action will make Peter Obi the next President,” he said.

Mr Adebanjo’s comments came days after another Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Fasoranti, 96, stepped down as the national leader of Afenifere, last year, and handed over to Mr Adebanjo, 94, who became the acting national leader.

Book launch

Uzodinma Nwala, the ADF national president and chief host of the event, said the book which was launched in honour of Mr Obi was inspired by his humility and good works.

Mr Nwala, a professor, added that there is a need to rally around and support Mr Obi so that the future of Nigeria can be put in safe hands.

The chairman of the occasion, Oluwadurotimi Olulana, said the book would help do justice to the present Nigeria situation.

He described Mr Obi as a humble man and that anyone saying he is pretending is wrong.

“Peter Obi is the Moses of our time. He is blessed and anointed to change the whole vices and I assure you that he and Datti will take us to the promised land,” he said.

Reviewing the book, Dele Farotimi, a lawyer, said the book is a template for great development and expressed the hope that the book will continue to be reviewed for years to come.

He said the book is also about how the Ndigbo looks at the Nigerian state and it intends to examine peculiar challenges.

“The first chapter of the book talks about Peter Obi as a leader and not a ruler. This he has eloquently exhibited as a charismatic leader while he was governor.

“The second chapter talks about the philosophy of good governance and leadership. Our leaders are far removed from the people but Peter Obi sees himself as connected with the people and this book recalls that.

“People often believe that revolution should be about violence but it’s not. Sometimes, it comes like the attire Peter Obi usually puts on. Peter Obi understands the urgency and the need to save Nigeria,” he said.

Clara Eromosele, the secretary, Peter Obi Good Governance Advocate, said the supporters of Mr Obi are not doing enough to own the country.

Mrs Eromosele, who represented Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed at the book launch, said supporters should do more than talk but get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“If you don’t have a PVC then volunteer to monitor polling units. Don’t give up and don’t bow to threats, it is time to take our country back.

“To contribute your quota to making Nigeria great again, we need to make up our mind to support Peter Obi beyond just winning the election,” she said.

Mrs Eromosele further urged supporters of Mr Obi to represent him well and be good ambassadors both online and offline.

The Father of the Day, Uma Oke Eleazu, said Mr Obi is a symbol of good governance and enjoined all his supporters to make themselves available when it’s time to vote.

Mr Eleazu enjoined everyone to take charge and support Peter Obi, adding that the challenges before Peter Obi is formidable but not insurmountable.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Nze Johnpaul, said since our national problems did not know religion, ethnicity or political colouration, then the solution should not be found along the same lines.

He said Mr Obi is so passionate to see Nigeria rise again at no personal gain that he advised the people not to accept him because of his origin, but based on his competence.

“In the light of all these, we make bold to announce that we have found a man with integrity, capacity and competence to lead Nigeria.

“The man who has no structure but the common man has volunteered to be the structure. The man who has not assumed office, but has changed the face of electoral democracy in Nigeria and that man is Mr Peter Gregory Obi,” he said.

(NAN)

