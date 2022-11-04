The House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges, Research Institutes and Universities has expressed dismay with the prolonged strike action by unions in research institutes.

The Chairman of the Committee, Munir Agundi (APC, Kano), in his remarks at the budget defence session on Thursday, said three unions of the research institutes namely Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes, (ASURI), Senior Staff Association (SSA) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have been on strike since October 2021.

Mr Agundi accused the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, of failing to inform the committee of the protracted industrial action by the unions.

He said the committee is curious about how the research institutes have expended their funding in the 2022 budget despite the industrial action by staff.

“The committee is curious to know how the affected agencies have been able to implement the budget alongside the strike. It is quite unfortunate that while the government is struggling to fully fund the budget including payment of salaries and allowances, staff are not appreciating the good gesture of the government,” he said.

He appealed to the minister to engage the unions “through relevant authorities to address their grievances and achieve industrial harmony at the research institutes.”

READ ALSO:

While responding, the minister said funding is the main challenge confronting research institutes. He stated that he will talk more about the institutes during the executive session.

“Our budget is low, especially for research institutes, that is something Mr Chairman we can discuss at the executive session. We will enumerate some of the challenges facing research institutes.

“The institutes need all the support and funding— funding is an issue. Every ministry is asking for more and more. There are times when you look at certain ministries that are of priority—Agric is one,” he said.

The unions are asking the federal government to review their condition of service and for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to finance research institutes.

Speaking on food security, Mr Abubakar said the ministry is making plans for intensive dry season farming to crash the price of commodities.

“Food security is everything else before other security. Without food, we have issues.

“We are talking about going into intensive dry-season farming beginning next month to make sure there is continuous production of food,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how flood devastated farmlands across the country, raising the fear of food insecurity in the country.

After the brief remarks by the minister, the committee went into a closed-door executive session.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

