A Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, argued in defense of Nigeria’s alarming debt profile under the watch of his principal.

Mr Ngelale, in an interview with Channels Television, said the country’s staggering N41 trillion debt profile, among other basic economic indices, are exaggerated.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its then presidential candidate, Mr Buhari, rode into power in 2015 with a slogan of positive “Change” across all sectors.

It has been seven years after the promise was made and many of the party promises have not been fulfilled.

From a single digit inflation and unemployment rate in 2015, Nigeria’s inflation and unemployment currently stand at 20.77 and 33.3 per cent

The country’s debt profile, exchange rate and foreign reserves are not in desirable shape.

Nigeria’s currency which was N197 before the exit of the PDP administration in 2015 has crossed N438 and N830 at the official and unauthorised parallel markets respectively on Thursday.

With a total of N41.62 national debt dangling on its neck, the country risks servicing debts with a sizable per cent of its annual budgets in the coming years. Meanwhile, the PDP left the nation with a total of N12.6 trillion debt profile after its 16 years rule.

‘We’ve done better than PDP’

Mr Ngelale, also an assistant spokesperson in the Bola Tinubu 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, in his arguments said some of these concerns are not placed in proper context.

He accused the media of misleading the Nigerian populace by discussing these economic failures of the current administration with factoring the devaluation of naira over the years.

“On the debt profile of N12 trillion that you’re talking about there. It’s relative to a currency value. As of the time, $1 was N180 or N197, in 2015. If you break that down as of the currency value at that time, the exchange rate at that time, what you will come up with is a total national debt figure of about $64 billion. That is what we inherited on the first day in office as total national debt.

“Now if you look at the N41.68 trillion, right, and you are juxtaposing that not with N197 to $1, but with the current exchange rate where it is right now, on the parallel, you will now get the actual debt figure as it is right now.

“I believe, as last checked, if you look at the Debt Management Office (DMO). I invite every Nigerian listening to go to dmo.govt.ng to go and look at what the national debt was in 2015 and what the national debt is in 2022. What you will find is that when President Goodluck Jonathan took office in 2010, our national debt was $35 billion. When he left office in 2015, our national debt was $64 billion, meaning that he added essentially $30 billion to the national debt.

“Today, 2022, divide the N41 trillion that you’re showing Nigerians, so boldly by the parallel market rate or even by the N480 (official) and see what the figure is. You will come to see the figures about $95 billion or so, as of first quarter 2022. What that means is we added in seven years, but I want to be very clear with Nigerians, we added in seven years to the national debt $30 billion, what Goodluck Jonathan added in four years. We have all the infrastructure projects, roads across the country, bridges across the country, airports across the country, seaports and all of these things, social investment programmes, all of these MSME capitalization and all of that to show.

“What did these people that took the same amount of debt in half the time, let them show us what they did with that debt, they will not be able to show us now,” Mr Ngelale argued.

Given the constitutional required basic infrastructural projects Mr Buhari has embarked, his SSA said the APC-led government has managed the country’s resources better when compared to the PDP-led government.

Despite the growing cases of insecurity in all states in the country, Mr Ngelale boasted that his principal has performed well and blocked wastage in agriculture among other sectors of the economy.

