The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has described as rumour the news of the death of its former acting Vice-Chancellor, Anthony Elujoba.

The social media have in the past few hours been awashed with the news of the death of the don who was said to have been involved in an auto accident.

But the university described the story as “false, wicked, malicious, unfortunate and downright satanic.”

Mr Elujoba, a professor of Pharmacognosy, acted as Vice Chancellor of the University between July 2016 and June 2017.

A statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed that Mr Elujoba is hospitalised as a result of a car crash, but added that he was responding to treatment.

The statement reads in part; “To put the record straight, Professor Anthony Elujoba is not dead. It’s true that he had an auto crash and he has been admitted to the hospital. It is heartwarming to know that he is responding to treatment.

“We, therefore, want the general public to disregard, in its entirety, the malicious rumour and be praying for quick recovery of the erudite scholar.”

