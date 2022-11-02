The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault of a female Inspector, Olorunsogo Bamidele, by her Divisional Crime Officer, Ajayi Mathew, in Ode-Omu.

The female police officer in a short video posted on Facebook was seen with bruises on her chest and arms.

In the video, the married woman claimed the DCO started blackmailing her after she turned down his request for a romantic relationship.

She added that after inflicting injuries on her, the DCO also brought a gun from his office threatening to shoot her.

“I asked what my offence was and he started beating me to the extent that he naked me. Look at my hand and chest with bruises.

“He asked me to date him and I told him that I am a married woman and since my refusal, he started blackmailing me.

“He beat me in the presence of two constables and about 10 civilians. He later went into his office and brought out a gun, threatening to shoot me, it was then that one of the civilians took me out telling me to start running away but I insisted that I was not going to run, Let him shoot me if really wants to.

“Please help me, Ajayi at Ode Omu division wants to kill me”

The accused DCO could not be reached as his phone was switched off.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the command were unsuccessful as she neither picked up her calls nor replied to a text message sent to her

In his reaction, the Force Police Public Relations Office, Muyiwa Adejobi, vowed that the police will do due diligence in addressing the matter.

He added that the police headquarters was still awaiting the report of the state command on the matter.

Mr Adejobi said, “We will await the report of the investigation from the Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken.

“We, however, assure the general public that justice will be done on this case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF.”