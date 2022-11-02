Police in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, said on Wednesday that they recovered 10 corpses within a bush path in the state.

The bush path is around the Ibillo-Lampese axis of the Lagos-Abuja Expressway, according to the police who said the corpses are of males aged between 23 and 25 years.

Chidi Nwabutor, the police spokesperson in Edo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin.

Mr Nwabutor, a superintendent of police, said the operatives from Ibillo Divisional Headquarters of the Police Command, in collaboration with a local vigilante and the hunters, discovered the bodies on Tuesday at about 11 a.m.

“During preliminary investigation, photographs of the dead bodies were taken.

“Also, the bodies were thoroughly searched and examined but there was no noticeable mark of violence or materials that could have led to identifying where they were from.

“Investigation was also extended to the Fulani/Hausa Communities and the indigenous communities who came, examined corpses and declared that the dead bodies were not members of their vigilance groups,” the police spokesperson said.

The corpses have been deposited at the Ibillo General Hospital Mortuary for preservation and forensic investigation, according to the police.

Mr Nwabutor said the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara, has appealed to the residents to give out useful information that may lead the police to find out the identities of the dead men and who killed them.

