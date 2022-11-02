The Director of Strategic Communication, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has blamed the Buhari administration for the recent drop in the value of the naira.

Mr Momodu, in a statement, said the sharp fall in the value of the naira against other currencies followed the announcement of the planned redesign of some denominations of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN has recently announced its decision to redesign some Naira notes which generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Mr Momodu, who was speaking on Monday during an interaction with journalists at the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Office in Abuja, said the Buhari government has mismanaged the economy, adding that the economy was at the brink of collapse.

He said if elected to office, his party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will implement policies that will fix the economy.

“Our candidate is deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis which is daily worsened by the hyperinflation inflated on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration. We are assuring Nigerians that help is on the way as the policies enunciated with the policy document

“Our Covenant with Nigerians”, will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era of prosperity and prosperity sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023.

“The declaration by the Central Bank of Nigeria last week, that it would redesign some denominations in the naira, as expectedly, generated varied reactions from Nigerians.

“Already, the value of the naira has plummeted since the announcement and efforts must be intensified to address the decline in the value of the naira. The economy, which is on its knees at the moment, can hardly afford further devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

“Nigeria, today, is in a precarious state and if we do not have an experienced person to manage it, the prediction that Nigeria can collapse can happen easily”.

Mr Momodu then explained why Mr Atiku visited the United State of America where he held council meetings with officials of the US Department of State.

“The visit was a means of strengthening bilateral partnership with the U.S. on the economy, poverty reduction and the fight against insecurity.

“The insight gotten from the visit will arm our candidate and the PDP to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria when he comes into power next year through a seamless partnership with the government of the US on the subject of the economy, insecurity and poverty reduction.”