The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, on Tuesday announced that the platform will start charging users $8 monthly for its blue verification mark.

The development comes days after Mr Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Mr Musk in a tweet on Tuesday said, “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.”

He added: “Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

The verified accounts will also get “priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads”. The users would also have the ability to bypass paywalls for “publishers willing to work with us,” he added.

He said this will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” Mr Musk said.

Mr Musk had on Sunday said Twitter is revamping its verification process.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” he said

A U.S.-based tech website The Verge had on Monday reported that Mr Musk’s company plans to raise its optional $4.99-a-month premium subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99 a month.

Citing Twitter’s internal correspondence, the website said the plan involves making verification one of the features of the platform’s subscription service, Twitter Blue, which is currently optional and costs $4.99 per month.

Verified users would now be given 90 days to subscribe by paying the new rate or face losing their blue tick, it reports.

It said that employees were told of the project on Sunday and have been told they need to launch the scheme by 7 November or risk losing their jobs.

Mr Musk wants subscriptions to increase to account for half of the business’s total income, according to The Verge.

TAKING OVER TWITTER

Last Thursday Mr Musk acquired Twitter after finalising his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Immediately after acquiring the company, Mr Musk fired the company’s top executives.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were reportedly removed from their posts.

Mr Agrawal and Mr Segal were escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters after the deal closed, Reuters reported.

In a message last Thursday, Mr Musk reassured Twitter advertisers that social messaging services wouldn’t devolve into “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society,” Mr Musk said in the message.

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Musk said “the bird is freed”.

Earlier, Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.

Meanwhile, in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Monday, Mr Musk dissolved the company’s board and named himself the sole director of the company.

“It said in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective time of the Merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter.

“Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou,” Mr Musk said in the filing.