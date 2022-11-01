Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on non-governmental organisations and the private sector to complement the government’s efforts in the reduction of poverty through social investment programmes.

Mr Osinbajo said the government alone cannot cater for the wellbeing of all vulnerable Nigerians.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Social Development, Maryam Uwais, the Vice President spoke at the 20th anniversary of Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) which was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Vice President also commended donor agencies that have assisted the government in the implementation of its social investment programmes.

He said: “working with development partners, technical assistants have really supported the efforts of the social investment programme. The World Bank, UNICEF, UNDP, and Gates Foundation, have all really been supportive.

“Beyond that, the government is looking at a social grant –social bond– with a gender component. The government is looking at various ways in which the private sector can support efforts because it cannot be only one source of funding. It has to be us getting together to achieve a comprehensive and multidimensional objective of reducing poverty.”

Ms Uwais commended DDI for its activities, saying the organisation’s efforts showed that social projects can be implemented in small spaces.

Speaking on the government’s efforts to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, Ms Uwais said “this kind of initiative really supports that effort.”

“We like in particular the fact that they are looking at agriculture. A lot of our poorer communities, the underserved, the unserved actually operate in those areas,” she added.

Earlier in his presentation, DDI’s Executive Director, Adamu Garba, said the organisation has executed several projects in 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our focus in the poverty reduction efforts is in the three areas of agriculture, off-grid energy as well as youth entrepreneurship,” he said.

Mr Garba said DDI has in its 20 years of existence provided assistance to over 600,000 farmers and provided over 8,000 off-grid energy connections to rural households.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe