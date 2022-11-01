The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has said his administration would target a 10 per cent economic growth if voted into office.

Mr Tinubu spoke at a townhall meeting and dialogue with the business community in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said he would provide affordable and reliable power to drive private sector business.

“We have what it takes, what are we waiting for?”

The former Lagos governor also said his government would bring the country’s industrial policy to life, and foster productive excellence in new areas such as the creative industry.

“When I first entered office (as governor), Lagos was a different story,” he said.

“My team and I developed a blueprint, a masterplan for Lagos. I can say that plan has been largely successful.

“We did more than open Lagos for business, we opened the door for all Nigerians to enjoy the things that democracy brings.”

Some of the guests at the event include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; former House Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; former Ogun governor, Segun Osoba; APC national women leader, Betta Edu; governors Nasir El-Rufai, Biodun Oyebanji, and Mohammed Badaru of Kaduna, Ekiti, and Jigawa states respectively.