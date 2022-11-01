A commercial motorcyclist has sued the Ondo State government after losing his leg to a gunshot injury inflicted on by the officers of the state’s security network agency code-named Amotekun.

Thirty-six-year-old Oluwarotimi Oluwasegun said the Amotekun men shot him at Araromi area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, on 9 August 2021, leading to the amputation of his left leg about a month after.

Some photographs attached to the suit showed him in a sitting position with a pair of crutches and his black shorts revealing the tip of the stump of his amputated left leg.

Some of the photographs also showed him standing on his right leg, his body decked in an orange polo shirt and propped up by his crutches, while the stump of the amputated leg was hidden under his shorts.

The Okada rider, as commercial motorcyclists are popularly called, sued for N100 million compensation at the Ondo State High Court in Akure.

His lawyer, Tope Temokun, filed the suit on 28 October, over one year after the incident happened.

Mr Temokun filed the suit after receiving a 26 October 2022 reply of the state government to his complaint letter, alleging that his client was arrested while the Amotekun officers were on a trail of kidnap and armed robbery suspects.

Mr Oluwasegun described the state government’s claim as “a wicked lie” in his affidavit filed in support of his suit.

Sued along with Ondo State government as co-defendants are the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun).

The married man and father of two boys – nine-year-old Samuel and six-year-old Oluwadarasimi – said the attack on him by the Amotekun officers between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. of the fateful day in Akure was unprovoked.

How attack happened

He said a passenger had just alighted from his motorcycle at a neighbourhood in Araromi, Akure, when an Amotekun’s van suddenly swerved towards him by the roadside and the occupants began to shoot into the air as the vehicle came to a stop.

He said people around, scared by the gunshots, fled, but he stood back.

“I did not run because I presumed the officers were carrying out their lawful duties, and, more so, when I did not do anything incriminating that might warrant me to flee at the sight of Amotekun officers,” he wrote in his supporting affidavit.

Surprised that he did not flee like others, four Amotekun agents, the applicant said, “alighted from the van, accosted me, and to my surprise, they started to harass and beat me.”

He said he was still struggling to make a sense of the situation when one of the Amotekun officers “fired a shot on my leg with the rifle he had tied to his neck.”

The men then dragged him into the back of their van and drove him to the Amotekun Headquarters at Alagbaka, Mr Oluwasegun said.

At their office, according to the claimant, he was abandoned outside uncared for, until a senior officer came out and directed that he be taken to the outfit’s medical unit.

Journey through hospitals

At the Amotekun’s medical unit, he said, nurses only bandaged the gunshot injury and referred him to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, “for immediate treatment of the leg.”

The Okada rider recounted how the Amotekun men allegedly drove him roughly down to Owo, with his fractured thigh “barely hanging to the flesh” for 45 minutes that seemed to him “like 45 years” of pains.

He said he was treated for barely 24 hours when he learnt on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, the day after the incident, that the medical staff of the hospital went on strike.

“This was the end of any meaningful medical attention that the leg got at FMC Owo,” he said.

With no further care, the condition of the wound worsened and the leg became smelly as it began to decay.

His family members, who had searched for him for days before finding him, had to move him to the Police Clinic in Alagbaka in Akure. But the clinic rejected him because they could not provide the initial deposit of N550,000 demanded.

He was then moved back home.

He was only able to continue his medical treatment in September when “a good Samaritan” got him admitted at Teebah Medical Center, a private hospital, in Akure, where doctors advised that “the only option was to amputate the leg to keep the decay from spreading”.

Billed N250,000, he said, his mother had to sell his motorcycle for N80,000 and her personal belongings before they could pay the bill on 14 September.

He said “my leg was amputated and my next tragedy was birthed as I now have to live, dying alive, with the tragedy and trauma of being a disabled.”

‘Wicked lie’

His lawyer said the Ondo State government, in a bid to justify the attack on Mr Oluwasegun, told “a very wicked lie” in a reply dated 26 October, this year, to his letter of complaint.

He said the government claimed that Mr Oluwasegun “was apprehended by their officers while on trail of a syndicate of criminals engaging in kidnapping and armed robbery”.

This, the applicant said, was “amongst other satanic lies told against me after rendering me disabled.”

The government has yet to file its statement of defence.

Prayers

“The shooting, torture and abandonment of the applicant by the officers of the respondents constitute a gruesome violation of the applicant’s right to personal dignity,” Mr Temokun argued, and urged the judge declare it as such.

He sought among other prayers, an order directing the Ondo State government and the other defendants to pay him N50 million “as general damages” and another N50 million as “exemplary damages,” making a total of N10 million “for the violation of the applicant’s right to personal dignity.”

Mr Temokun maintained that Mr Oluwasegun deserved “compensatory damages for breach of his fundamental right to personal dignity.”