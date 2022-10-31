Elon Musk has said Twitter is revamping its verification process, amid reports verified users would be asked to pay up to $20 a month henceforth.

Mr Musk, who completed his purchase of the social media company last week, tweeted on Sunday without further details that, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Mr Musk took over the company after he acquired it for $44 billion on Friday before proceeding to fire top executives.

The platform runs free verification that allows users to know accounts whose ownerships have been confirmed by Twitter. Accounts must be “notable, authentic, and active” to qualify.

The U.S. based tech website The Verge reported on Monday that on Mr Musk’s directive, verified users on Twitter will begin to pay a monthly fee of $19.99.

Citing Twitter’s internal correspondence, the website said the plan involves making verification one of the features of the platform’s subscription service, Twitter Blue, which is currently optional and costs $4.99 per month. Twitter Blue gives subscribers access to various premium features including the option to undo a tweet.

Verified users would now be given 90 days to subscribe by paying the new rate or face losing their blue tick, it reports.

It said that employees were told of the project on Sunday and have been told they need to launch the scheme by 7 November or risk losing their jobs.

Mr Musk wants subscriptions to increase to account for half of the business’s total income, according to The Verge.

Mr Musk bought Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, an offer that surpassed the company’s share price at the time. He tried to back out of the deal but Twitter went to court to compel him to fulfil his obligations. The transfer of ownership took place last week.