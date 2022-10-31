The two students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State, who were abducted along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday evening have been released.

Olayemi Adejare and Oluwatobi Orekoya and a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university of Ibadan, Adigun Agbaje, were kidnapped near Sat Guru Maharaj Garden in the Ibadan end of the expressway.

The hoodlums, who blocked the ever-busy highway, kidnapped their victims and killed an officer, after police attempted to foil their operation

The kidnappers had contacted the families of their victims and demanded N10 million each for the release of the two students.

About 24 hours later, they agreed to reduce the ransom from N20 million to N4 million for the release of the two students.

A close relative of one of the victims, who gave his name as Segun Orekoya, confirmed his sister and her friend’s release.

“They are presently home with their families, but I am not at the family’s house right now, I don’t have the full details, but I know they have been released.”

Another source in the students union of the polytechnic, who does not want her name in print because she is not empowered to speak on the matter, told PREMIUM TIMES that the students were released after the payment of N1.1 million Naira each by their relatives.

“They are not the only ones released, some other people too were released after paying varying amounts of money, so we learnt.”

According to NAN, the professor had also regained his freedom.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that another student of the polytechnic paid an undisclosed amount of money before he was released.

It was further gathered that a Princess in Oyo state, Temilola Oyediran, also regained her freedom.

Ms Oyediran is one of the daughters of Onipetu of Ijeru kingdom in Oyo State, Sunday Oyediran.

It was not clear if ransom was paid before her release.

Efforts to speak with the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, were unsuccessful as he neither picked his call nor responded to a text message sent to his phone.