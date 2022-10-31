The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command, on Monday confirmed the release of Adigun Agbaje, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, by his abductors.

Adewale Osifeso, the police spokesperson in the state, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

NAN recalls that Mr Agbaje, along with other travellers, including two female students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, were on Friday night kidnapped by gunmen in military uniform around Dominica University, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Mr Osifeso, Mr Agbaje is currently undergoing debriefing, saying an update will be provided on the matter.

He, however, did not give details about the release of other kidnapped travellers.

READ ALSO: Another university professor kidnapped in Adamawa

NAN gathered that two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, identified as Olayemi Adejare and Oluwatobi Orekoya and Mr Agbaje, were picked up on Sunday night at a location near Sat Guru Maharaji area on Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

NAN recalled that the abductors had earlier contacted Mr Agbaje’s family for a ransom of N50 million for his release, while they demanded N10 million each for release of the two students.

They later reduced that of the students to N2 million each.

(NAN)