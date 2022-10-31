President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday in Abuja meet with security chiefs to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, made the assertion in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Shehu stated that the president was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI’s new Technology and Innovation complex.

He would hold the security meeting instead to receive briefs from security chiefs and brainstorm on the way forward.

“The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold at a later date,’’ Mr Shehu stated.

President Buhari had on Friday advised the nation’s security establishments and Nigerians to continue to be vigilant, and not to panic.

The president was reacting to travel advisories issued by the UK, Canada and the US and urged citizens to remain calm.

He stressed that the advisories should not be a cause for panic.

