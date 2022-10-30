The abductors of two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, who were demanding N10 million each for their release, have reduced the ransom to N2 million apiece.

The students, a National Diploma 1 Part-time Student, Adejare Olayemi, and a Higher National Diploma ll Student, Orekoya Oluwatobi, are from the Department of Business Administration.

Gunmen abducted them on Friday evening, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. They were kidnapped on Friday evening. They also took away a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Adigun Agbaje.

When the abductors initially contacted the families of their victims, they demanded N50 million for the release of Mr Agbaje, a professor of political science and former deputy vice chancellor for academics.

They also demanded N10 million for each of the two students PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that Mr Agbaje, who is currently on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun State, was on his way to Ibadan around 6:00 p.m. on Friday when he ran into the gunmen.

After their examination was postponed twice, the students were returning home before they were picked up near Sat Guru Maharaji Garden, at the Ibadan end of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway.

A member of one of the student’s family who doesn’t want her name in print for fear of the unknown told PREMIUM TIMES that during one of their negotiations with the kidnappers over the phone, they have agreed to take N2 million each for the release of the students.

The students’ colleagues and the students union of the polytechnic have started a fundraising campaign for the abducted students.

The union through a statement signed by its President, Damilola Ajani, confirmed the reduction in the ransom.

Mr Ajani said the abductors had given 2:00 pm on Sunday (today) as the deadline for the payment of four million Naira for the students.

“Unfortunately, the kidnappers demand a total sum of ten million naira each for the release of the victims.

Speaking over the phone, Mr Ajani confirmed the reduction of the ransom adding,” There are only a few hours left before the deadline given by the kidnappers.”

He also said “The Students Union has reached out to the State Government through the SA on Students Affairs. We’ve also met with the Ogun State Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS.

“We were assured that the Security agencies are working fastidiously to facilitate the release of the victims. However, the urgency and sensitivity of the matter necessitate this fundraising.

“We urge all members of the public to save the lives of these students. Tomorrow might be too late as the ultimatum given by the captors ends today.” Mr Ajani said.

Contacted, Head, Public Relations of the institution, Yemi Ajibola, said the school has reported the case to both the security and government of the state.

He also said, “serious efforts are on to secure the release of the students unharmed.”